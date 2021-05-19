150+ missing children found in North Carolina operation

CMPD said more than 150 missing or runaway juveniles were recovered. Some of the children were victims of human trafficking or engaged in other high-risk activities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 150 missing and runaway children were rescued safely as part of a joint effort between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and federal agents called Operation Carolina Homecoming.

According to CMPD, some of the juveniles rescued were engaged in drug activity and prostitution or victims of human trafficking. The months-long investigation focused on the recovery of missing and runaway juveniles in the Charlotte area where previous efforts to find them were unsuccessful.

CMPD said more than 130 children were recovered before the operation began. Between April 26 and May 7, two-person teams consisting of CMPD's Missing Person Unit detectives, U.S. Marshals and Department of Public Safety officers located 27 more missing juveniles.

CMPD said the children will be assisted by Levine Children's Hospital, Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center and Mecklenburg County Child Protective Services to provide them with resources for recovery.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts