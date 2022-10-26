Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said.
Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
The suspect, identified as Christin Ann Welch, was immediately taken into custody and taken to the Pageland jail. Welch was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Pageland and Chesterfield County officials said this shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The victim has not yet been identified by investigators.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. It's available for free on iOS and Android devices.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.