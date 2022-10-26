Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland on Tuesday night, police said.

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said.

Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

The suspect, identified as Christin Ann Welch, was immediately taken into custody and taken to the Pageland jail. Welch was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pageland and Chesterfield County officials said this shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The victim has not yet been identified by investigators.

