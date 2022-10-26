'It's tough': CMS leaders split over decision to not start next school year early

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it won't start the next school year early, but the district is asking parents for feedback on the bell schedule for students.

Wednesday is the final day for CMS parents to chime in about the calendar before board members begin to finalize the calendar.

Earlier this year, interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh recommended starting early, like neighboring Gaston County. State law dictates schools shouldn't start before Aug. 26. Some board members are at odds over the decision to not get an early start.

"It's tough," Chairperson Elyse Dashew said. "I personally think that is best for kids is to start earlier, and a lot of my board colleagues think that. On my board and on many other boards."

CMS says right now, it's still asking parents for feedback. The district is encouraging parents to take an online survey choosing from two different options. Both choices have a start date of Aug. 28 and an end date of June 7, leaving parents and board members to decide the best time for classes and breaks. Click here to view both options and the entire survey for parents.

After reviewing data from the parent survey, Hattabaugh will give his recommendation and the board has a final vote on the official calendar.

