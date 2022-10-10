Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street

A 19-year-old woman died at the hospital after she was pinned underneath a bus while crossing West 4th Street in Uptown Sunday evening, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.

Charlotte firefighters were called to the scene to free the pedestrian, who was rushed to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries. The pedestrian, identified as 19-year-old Destiny Vazquez, died at the hospital, according to CMPD.

CMPD officers determined that Vazquez was in the crosswalk and had right of way while crossing West 4th Street when the driver of the bus, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, took off from a green light and attempted to turn onto West 4th Street. Vazquez was hit and pinned underneath the bus.

There were no passengers on the bus and impairment was not a factor in the crash, according to CMPD. Massey was charged with failure to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

No further information was provided by CMPD. Witnesses with information about this crash are asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

