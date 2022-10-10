North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers

The effort would also significantly increase teacher pay and create more teacher leadership positions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth.

If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to prove they are effective teachers to receive a full license and to renew the license, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality.

The effort would also significantly increase teacher pay and create more teacher leadership positions — moves aimed at enticing more teachers into the ranks and stemming an ongoing exodus of educators.

