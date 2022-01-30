x
1 person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

Officers said they found a victim at the scene who had been shot. He was taken to Atrium Main where he later died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting near a motel in northeast Charlotte late Saturday night, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call along North Tryon Street near the Thrift Motel around 11:23 p.m.

A victim was found with gunshot wounds at the scene and was taken to Atrium Main by Medic, according to police. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff, officers said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

