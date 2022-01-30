1 person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

Officers said they found a victim at the scene who had been shot. He was taken to Atrium Main where he later died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting near a motel in northeast Charlotte late Saturday night, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call along North Tryon Street near the Thrift Motel around 11:23 p.m.

This investigation remains ongoing.