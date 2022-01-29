x
3 injured after fire engine overturns in Gaston County officials say

Officials said multiple roads near Woodbeam Lane and Bud Wilson Road remain closed following the incident.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three people are injured after a fire engine overturned in Gaston County Saturday morning, officials said.

Gaston County officials said crews responded to a call about a fire engine overturned along Woodbeam Lane just before 11 a.m.

Officials said three individuals were taken to the hospital following the incident.

Officials said at least one road near Woodbeam Lane and Bud Wilson Road remains closed following the incident.

No other details were provided.

