1 person dead, 2 others seriously injured in early morning shooting, police say

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a noise complaint along Harland Street near Pleasant Grove Road. Police said they found a victim with a gunshot inside of a house. 

MEDIC pronounced the victim dead on the scene, according to police. 

Two other victims were transported to a local hospital by MEDIC with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

No other information was immediately provided. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

