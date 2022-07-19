Homicide investigation launched in southwest Charlotte, police say

It happened along Reid Avenue near Amay James Avenue according to officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the southwest area in the city.

Officers say a person is dead along Reid Avenue, near the intersection with Amay James Avenue off West Boulevard. As of writing, CMPD has not provided further details about what happened, the victim, or any potential suspects.

