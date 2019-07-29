CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Charlotte in connection with a string of bank robberies along the East Coast throughout the month of July, the FBI announced Monday.

On Sunday, Circe Baez, 35, and 38-year-old Alexis Morales were arrested at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on West Sugar Creek Road. According to the FBI, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested both suspects without incident. Baez and Morales were both taken to Pitt County where they faced a judge and are being held in Greenville, North Carolina on $4 million bond each.

(L-R): Circe Baez, Alexis Morales

Pitt County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Have you seen the 'Pink Lady Bandit'? $10,000 reward offered for information

Both suspects are charged in connection with bank robberies in Ayden and Hamlet, North Carolina on July 24 and July 26. Detectives identified Baez as the primary suspect in at least four robberies, including two in Delaware and Pennsylvania. Morales was identified as an accomplice to the crimes, according to an FBI press release.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

Baez is also charged by police in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and both suspects could face additional charges on the state and federal level in connection to the robberies.

Trending on WCNC.com