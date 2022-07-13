1 killed in University City shooting, CMPD says

According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault call around 6 a.m Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Charlotte's University City area Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on University City Boulevard, near America's Best Wings and Toppers Pizza near Old Concord Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

No arrests have been made and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

