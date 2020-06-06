x
Police looking for suspect who shot 71-year-old hotel janitor in Salisbury

Police say a shooting occurred at the Days Inn on 321 Bendix Dr, in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury police are investigating after a 71-year-old hotel janitor was shot Saturday morning.

Police say a shooting occurred at the Days Inn on 321 Bendix Dr, in Salisbury. Offices are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a 71-year-old man, who was the janitor of the Days Inn. 

He is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at the Rowan Regional Medical center. Police said he is in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call  Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. 

