One person shot behind south Charlotte restaurant

Police said after the man was shot he then ran across the street to the Days Inn parking lot at 118 East Woodlawn Road.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting behind a restaurant in south Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place behind the Tres Pesos restaurant on West Woodlawn Road. Police said after the man was shot he then ran across the street to the Days Inn parking lot at 118 East Woodlawn Road.

He was transported to Atrium Health Main by Medic with life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives are working on determining the motive.  No suspect information has been released at this time.

