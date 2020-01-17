CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There was a dramatic series of events during a Myers Park home invasion.

Police say a female suspect broke into the home, assaulted a woman inside, and then took off with her car; and that suspect was caught on camera.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on Ardsley Road. A witness described to NBC Charlotte how the victim tried to stop the suspect.

A contractor working in the area, Trevor Padgett, says he witnessed the victim chasing after the suspect.

“I heard a woman yelling,” Padgett told NBC Charlotte. “As soon as I saw them run outside, I said, ‘We need to call the cops’.”

Police say the female suspect seen on video surveillance broke into the Myers Park home. That’s when she assaulted a 49-year-old woman inside, stole her keys, and then her car. The victim’s 17-year-old son was also home at the time. Padgett says the victims ran after the suspect.

“The mother grabbed the suspect's jacket by the hood, I saw that she (the mother) was holding her (the suspect) back like this trying to get the car,” says Padgett.

Moments later, Padgett says the victim’s son came out with a gun and chased after the home intruder.

“Chase her down one hand, ‘Stop, stop’,” says Padgett.

However, the suspect was able to get away in the stolen car.

“She about hit three cars right here,” says Padgett.

Police released images of the stolen car with the license plate number showing.

“I hope they catch her,” says Padgett.

It wasn’t the kind of day Padgett expected while working in the Myers Park neighborhood.

“In a nice suburb neighborhood, it's crazy,” Padgett said.

The 49-year-old victim suffered minor injuries during the crime. Police say anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the case should call 911.