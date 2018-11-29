CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second time this month, TSA agents discovered drugs traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say they found 70-year-old William Jackson with $27,000 worth of marijuana.

Jackson, from Oakland, is now facing charges for possession, trafficking and intent to distribute.

This marks the second bust at the airport in the last few weeks. Earlier this month, police discovered $90,000 worth of drugs in the luggage of two Jamaican citizens.

A couple months before that, airline employees were discovered using the planes to fly drugs through several airports.

