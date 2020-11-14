SWAT team called to possible hostage situation at Concord Discount Tire

SWAT officers were called to a reported hostage situation on Dickens Place in Concord Saturday afternoon.

CONCORD, N.C. — SWAT agents are currently on the scene of a possible hostage situation at a Discount Tire shop in Concord, North Carolina.

According to a tweet from Concord Police, officers and SWAT were responding to the Discount Tire, located at 575 Dickens Place in Concord.

Detectives have not provided any further details than the incident is still under investigation. Concord Police have not identified any suspects at this time. WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene to gather more information.