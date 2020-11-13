CMPD releases new surveillance video from Beatties Ford block party shootout that killed 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released new surveillance video Friday of a block party shooting on Beatties Ford Road in June that killed four people and injured at 10 others.
The shootout happened on June 22, the final night of a week's worth of celebrations for Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the emancipation of slaves in America. CMPD detectives said over 180 shots were fired during the shootout, saying preliminary evidence indicates weapons of multiple calibers were used. Some of those guns have been linked by forensic evidence to other crimes committed in Charlotte.
In the video, dozens of shots are fired as people run for cover. Multiple people are seen on the video firing weapons out of the camera shot. They then get into a black SUV. Detectives are offering a cash reward up to $22,000 for information that leads to arrests in connection with this shooting.
CMPD Deputy Chief Gerald Smith said a report of a woman being hit by a car on La Salle Street prompted their response to the area. That's when gunfire erupted, turning the celebration into chaos.
"I heard about 60 or 70 shots, sounded like, people were running everywhere, cars were leaving," said one person. "It's just sad someone took something that was an event that was supposed to be an event and turned it into a massacre, a nightmare for families. People lost their loved ones, people out here in the streets dead. Charlotte's better than this."
Shortly after the incident, Smith said it appeared the shooting was random and the shooters weren't targeting any person in particular. No arrests have been made in connection with the shootout. Anyone with information about the incident or any other crime in Charlotte is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600. They may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives.