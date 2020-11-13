CMPD releases new surveillance video from Beatties Ford block party shootout that killed 4

Four people died and at least 10 others were injured when gunfire erupted at a Juneteenth celebration on Beatties Ford Road in late June.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released new surveillance video Friday of a block party shooting on Beatties Ford Road in June that killed four people and injured at 10 others.

The shootout happened on June 22, the final night of a week's worth of celebrations for Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the emancipation of slaves in America. CMPD detectives said over 180 shots were fired during the shootout, saying preliminary evidence indicates weapons of multiple calibers were used. Some of those guns have been linked by forensic evidence to other crimes committed in Charlotte.

In the video, dozens of shots are fired as people run for cover. Multiple people are seen on the video firing weapons out of the camera shot. They then get into a black SUV. Detectives are offering a cash reward up to $22,000 for information that leads to arrests in connection with this shooting.

@CMPD continues to work to solve these murders that occurred on 6/22/20. If you know anyone in this video, please contact @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 or P3Tips App. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $22,000. pic.twitter.com/wOBtnlRfQP — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) November 13, 2020

CMPD Deputy Chief Gerald Smith said a report of a woman being hit by a car on La Salle Street prompted their response to the area. That's when gunfire erupted, turning the celebration into chaos.

"I heard about 60 or 70 shots, sounded like, people were running everywhere, cars were leaving," said one person. "It's just sad someone took something that was an event that was supposed to be an event and turned it into a massacre, a nightmare for families. People lost their loved ones, people out here in the streets dead. Charlotte's better than this."