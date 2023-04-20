Property crime up in Charlotte during the first quarter of 2023, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave its public safety report for the first quarter of 2023 Thursday morning.
Officers said that overall crime is up 7%, violent crime is down 6%, and property crime is up 10% compared to the first quarter of 2022. 911 calls are up 8%, CMPD said.
Property crime, like auto thefts and break-ins, has been on the rise in the past year and growing concern in the Charlotte area, police said. CMPD’s 2022 crime report found property crimes were up 6% compared to 2021. Auto-theft arrests alone are up 64% compared to 2022.
The number of homicides has increased in 2023 with 24 cases during the first quarter compared to 19 cases in the first quarter of 2022.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.