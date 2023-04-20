Property crime up in Charlotte during the first quarter of 2023, CMPD says

Property crime, like auto thefts and break-ins, has been on the rise in the past year and growing concern in the Charlotte area, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave its public safety report for the first quarter of 2023 Thursday morning.

Officers said that overall crime is up 7%, violent crime is down 6%, and property crime is up 10% compared to the first quarter of 2022. 911 calls are up 8%, CMPD said.

Rising property crime, like auto thefts and break-ins, has been a trend in the past year and growing concern in the Charlotte area. CMPD's 2022 crime report found property crimes were up 6% compared to 2021.

Property crime, like auto thefts and break-ins, has been on the rise in the past year and growing concern in the Charlotte area, police said. CMPD’s 2022 crime report found property crimes were up 6% compared to 2021. Auto-theft arrests alone are up 64% compared to 2022.

The number of homicides has increased in 2023 with 24 cases during the first quarter compared to 19 cases in the first quarter of 2022.