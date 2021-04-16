Man shot during armed robbery in Rock Hill

Police said two men wearing masks approached the victim and pulled out guns demanding money.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man was injured when he was shot during an armed robbery Thursday night, police said.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to an apartment complex on Lucas Street for a shooting. When officers got to the area, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the ribs.

The victim told police two men wearing ski masks pulled out guns and demanded money from him. When the man tried to run, the suspects allegedly followed him to his apartment and shot him in the ribs. Police said the suspects then ran from the scene.