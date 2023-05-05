Shooting under investigation in Rock Hill, deputies say

The York County Sheriff's Office advises traffic on McConnells Highway near Faires Road will be increased.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Rock Hill area that reportedly unfolded sometime on Friday.

Deputies shared they were on the scene along Faires Road off McConnells Highway shortly before 6 p.m. Details about what preceded the shooting weren't immediately available, but the sheriff's office promised updates once more information was available.

Drivers are advised to prepare for more traffic along McConnells Highway for some time.

POLICE ACTIVITY: The YCSO is in the area of Faires Rd. in Rock Hill for a shooting investigation. There is increased #Traffic on McConnells Hwy. due to this incident. More information when we can release it. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/PqZdgSvxBb — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 5, 2023

