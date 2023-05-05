No injuries after Charlotte school bus hit in crash, Medic says

It happened in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nobody was hurt Friday afternoon after a school bus was involved in a crash, according to Medic.

The agency confirmed around 5:15 p.m. they were called to Ware Road off Idlewild Road, but were later canceled from responding to the call. The agency said nobody was transported from the scene.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to see if the bus involved belongs to the district, along with further details about what happened, including how many students were on board and if an investigation is underway.

