Rock Hill woman arrested for allegedly abusing dog in viral social media video

Rock Hill Police say 28-year-old Jessica Brooke McCampbell was seen on video abusing her dog. She has been charged with Ill-Treatment of Animals.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police arrested a woman accused of animal abuse following an investigation into a video posted on social media.

Jessica Brooke McCampbell, 28, was arrested and charged with Ill-Treatment of Animals.

Authorities say they came across a video on social media appearing to show her abusing a dog on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The post gave details about the location where the alleged abuse occurred and claimed the poster had contacted authorities about the incident.

Rock Hill Police had no calls or prior reports about the incident but began investigating what happened based on the social media post.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division researched the incident and was able to verify the location and the person involved. They also verified the video circulating on social media was accurate.

According to Rock Hill Police, the video shows the dog being dragged, pulled into the air and hitting the floor of the apartment. Another video police viewed reportedly shows the dog being held and yelping in pain, according to authorities.

Rock Hill Police arrested McCampbell at an apartment where the alleged abuse occurred. They say she is the owner of the dog in the video. Following McCampbell's arrest, detectives took the dog to ensure its health and safety. The dog is now in the care of York County Animal Control.