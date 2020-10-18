Charlotte Fire responds to large apartment fire

Charlotte Fire said it happened at a three-story apartment complex called the Links at Citiside Apartments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to an apartment fire around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Charlotte Fire said it happened at a three-story apartment complex called The Links at Citiside Apartments located at the 4800 block of Community Circle.

When Charlotte Fire arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the structure.

The department tweeted that the fire had been upgraded to a second alarm and asked visitors to use caution in the area.

It's not currently known what caused the fire. There is no word yet on if anyone was injured due to the incident.

Structure Fire: 4800blk Community Circle E15 arrived on scene with heavy fire showing. Incident was upgraded to a second alarm. All hands working use caution in the area. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 18, 2020

WCNC Charlotte spoke to one woman who said she was in her apartment when she heard the fire alarm go off, then realized the whole upstairs was in flames.

"Someone came knocking on our door saying get out get out," she said.

The Red Cross will be helping families displaced due to the fire.

Stay with WCNC for the latest updates.