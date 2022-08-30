Mecklenburg EMS: 1 person dead, 1 injured after reported shooting

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, and said a second person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

Medic responded to Rose Ridge Place, near Pressley Road, Tuesday night after reports of a shooting. Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, while the second person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the homicide. Details about the investigation are limited at this time.

