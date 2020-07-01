RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted for the attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver was shot and killed after leading deputies on a high-speed chase from Rowan County into Randolph County Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Troy Caster caught a cab from Concord to Arcadia Road and Rogers Road near China Grove. When the driver told Caster how much he owed for the ride, deputies say he pulled out a pink handgun and pointed it at the driver's face. When Caster pulled the trigger, the gun didn't fire and the taxi driver began fighting to control the gun.

During the struggle, deputies say Caster was able to fire the gun, shooting the car's window. Caster then got out of the car and began walking toward the driver's side before the taxi sped away from the scene.

Rowan County deputies began investigating the case. With the help of Concord Police, detectives were able to identify Caster as the suspect. He was linked to the larceny of a pink handgun on January 4 in Salisbury. Deputies obtained warrants for his arrest for attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Deputies found Caster near his home on Phaniels Church Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they tried to pull over Caster, he refused to stop and sped away. Deputies pursued Caster into Rockwell toward Stanly County with Caster hitting speeds over 100 mph during the chase, deputies say.

Caster continued into Stanly County, crossing into Davidson County and eventually Randolph County, where state troopers and Randolph County deputies joined the pursuit. Caster slowed below 100 mph, leading police to the area of the North Carolina Zoo where he was finally stopped.

An officer fired multiple shots, killing Caster. None of the officers involved in the chase or shooting were injured. Deputies have not identified the officers involved in the shooting at this time. The Randolph County Sheriff and SBI are leading the investigation, according to Rowan County authorities.

The North Carolina Zoo tweeted that the incident ended in a remote parking lot that is closed for the season. The zoo is safe and will be open to visitors Tuesday as normal.

