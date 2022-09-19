Man killed in Salisbury shooting

According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but Clement ultimately died from his injuries, police reported.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact Lt. Crews or Detective Everett at 704-638-5333.

