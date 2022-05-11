Salisbury police officer charged with assaulting woman

Officer Michael Scroggs was arrested while off-duty in connection with a domestic violence investigation. He's been with Salisbury police since 2021.

SALISBURY, N.C. — An off-duty Salisbury police officer was arrested and charged with assault on a female early Wednesday, investigators said.

Officer Michael B. Scroggs was arrested by Rowan County deputies following an investigation into a domestic violence incident after midnight Tuesday night, Salisbury police said. Salisbury police said Scroggs was off duty at the time of the incident.

He was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. Upon his release on bond, Scroggs will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending further inquiry by the Salisbury Police Department's professional standards unit.

Scroggs has been employed by the Salisbury Police Department since 2021. He's currently assigned to field training, according to the police department.

