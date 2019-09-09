SALISBURY, N.C. — Current Salisbury Police Department Officer Joseph Wilson was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Friday for domestic violence.

He was charged with assault on a female, domestic violence, and was released on bond.

Officer Wilson was placed on administrative leave with pay pending further inquiry by the Salisbury Police Department's Professional Standards Unit.

Officer Wilson has been employed with the SPD since 2011, and holds the rank of Master Police Officer.

In a statement, SPD said they are fully cooperating with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.

The Salisbury Police Department is unable to release any more information on the matter at this time.

