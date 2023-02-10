Settlement reached in DUI crash that killed Charlotte bride

Three businesses have agreed to settle with the estate of a Charlotte bride in exchange for release of liability or any claims of wrongful death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three businesses that were named in a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with a deadly crash that killed a Charlotte bride in South Carolina earlier this year have reached a settlement with her estate, according to a new report.

WCBD in Charleston reports that the businesses agreed to the settlement in exchange for release of liability or any claims of wrongful death of Samantha Miller on April 28, 2023. Miller was killed when the golf cart she, her husband Aric Hutchinson, and two family members were riding on was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Folly Beach shortly after their wedding.

Hutchinson reportedly received an offer for settlement by several establishments, including The Crab Shack, The Folly Deli and Progressive Northern Insurance Company to pay a monetary amount to her beneficiary under the Wrongful Death Act and Survival Act.

Jamie Lee Komoroski is facing numerous charges related to the crash, including felony DUI resulting in death, reckless homicide and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. She was recently indicted on four counts by a grand jury. Police said Komoroski was traveling 65 mph when she slammed into the golf cart. She was found to have a blood alcohol content level three times above the legal limit at the scene.

