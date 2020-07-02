HICKORY, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Hickory last month.

On January 23, Hickory Police were called to a reported shooting outside a home. A woman called police saying a man outside her house had been shot and was not breathing. The victim, 23-year-old Andres Olsvaldo Moscotte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About a week later, police said 22-year-old Jalen Jakee Witherspoon turned himself in for the shooting. On Friday, Hickory Police announced a second arrest in the case.

Steven Razelle Staples, 30, of Charlotte, was located by US Marshals Thursday. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

It appears that the suspects were familiar with the victim and targeted him for a robbery, police said.

Hickory Police are continuing the investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Investigator Carlos De los Santos at (828) 261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov