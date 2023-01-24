Sexual assault investigation underway in Salisbury, police confirm

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — A sexual assault investigation is underway in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The alleged assault happened earlier this month on property that is owned by Livingstone College. However, it did not happen on campus.

The female victim is under 18, and is not a Livingstone student, according to police.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts