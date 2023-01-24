x
Crime

Sexual assault investigation underway in Salisbury, police confirm

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A sexual assault investigation is underway in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The alleged assault happened earlier this month on property that is owned by Livingstone College. However, it did not happen on campus.

The female victim is under 18, and is not a Livingstone student, according to police. 

