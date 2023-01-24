Northeast Charlotte homicide under investigation, CMPD says

The incident happened on W Sugar Creek Road on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte.

According to a release, the incident happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD put out a release about the homicide around 10:40 p.m.

CMPD did not give details on the number of victims or the nature of the incident. No suspects have been named at this time.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident. More information will be released when it is available.

