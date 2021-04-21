Baby recovering after being shot in Shelby, police say

Police say the baby is in a Charlotte hospital and is doing well.

SHELBY, N.C. — Shelby police say they're working to figure who shot into a home Tuesday night, leaving a baby in the hospital.

Officers say they responded to a home on Putnam Street near Silver Street around 10:19 p.m. for reports of a person being shot. They found an 8-month-old girl who was wounded, transporting her to a hospital for treatment. She was eventually flown to a hospital in Charlotte where she is currently being treated. Police tell us the girl is doing well.

While the investigation is active, police say an altercation outside of the home happened when shots were fired. The girl was inside the home at the time gunfire erupted and was struck by a bullet that went through an outside wall.