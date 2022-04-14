One dead in shooting near Mint Hill gas station

MINT HILL, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting near the border of Charlotte and Mint Hill late Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed.
The Mint Hill Police Department is now leading the investigation. Earlier investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department could be seen at the crime scene, which is a Shell gas station located at the corner of Albemarle Road (North Carolina Route 27) and Wilgrove Mint Hill Road. This intersection is also the dividing line between the two towns.
The cause of the shooting, and whether anyone else was injured, was not immediately known publicly.
Photos taken at the scene by WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz, and shared on Twitter, shows the crime scene tape around the gas station. In his tweets, Sáenz says he saw investigators examing two cars parked near gas pumps.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to both CMPD and the Mint Hill Police Department to learn more about the investigation.
