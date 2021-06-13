Suspect in custody after shooting outside of AMC theaters in Concord, police said

Details of the incident at this time are limited but the Concord Police said the investigation is ongoing.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is in custody after a shooting outside of an AMC theater in Concord.

Concord Police are currently on investigating a shooting that occurred in the PVA outside of AMC theaters. A suspect is in custody at this time. Investigation is ongoing. /JDB pic.twitter.com/IZVKtavoo1 — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) June 13, 2021

WCNC Charlotte has not received information on any possible injuries.

