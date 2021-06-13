x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Suspect in custody after shooting outside of AMC theaters in Concord, police said

Details of the incident at this time are limited but the Concord Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is in custody after a shooting outside of an AMC theater in Concord.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Details of the incident at this time are limited but the Concord Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

WCNC Charlotte has not received information on any possible injuries.

   

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.




 