Shots fired at officers responding to larceny service call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shot were fired at an officer attempting to make a traffic stop in east Charlotte Saturday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police responded to a report of a car break-in the 800 block of Academy Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Officers located a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description and attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3000 block of The Plaza. The suspect fired shots at officers from the vehicle as it drove away. CMPD said officers did not return fire and were not injured.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from Operations Command and Peer Support also responded to the scene.
