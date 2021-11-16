Inmates are using drones to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prisons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say criminals used drones to deliver dozens of items to a prison in Columbia.
Authorities said they recovered about a dozen phones, headphones and enough tobacco to make more than 1,300 cigarettes. The state said one drone dropped a large package of banned goods onto the yard at a prison in Kershaw, including smartphones and marijuana.
In a statement, the department of corrections said it has installed 50-foot tall golf course netting around prisons to prevent contraband from being catapulted over the fence.
"We have drone detection technology and have done many other things in a multi-platform strategy to combat this," SCDC said in a statement.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.