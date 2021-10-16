Three men charged with South End bank robbery

Charlotte police say two of the men showed guns as the group stole from a Bank of America branch on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged three men they say robbed from a South End bank late Friday morning.

According to CMPD, the three men entered the Bank of America branch along Iverson Way around 10 a.m. on Oct. 15. Officers say the men took property from the bank, and two of the suspects brandished guns.

Shortly after, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle in a nearby neighborhood and reportedly saw them trying to switch cars. A traffic stop on the new car was attempted, but police say the driver did not stop, leading to a chase.

The pursuit, however, was brief. CMPD said the car crashed at the dead-end of Spruce Street. The suspects fled on foot and tried to cross I-77. Eventually, all three suspects were captured without further incident.

The suspects were identified as:

57-year-old Kendell Alexander

36-year-old Steven McCory

30-year-old Derrius Fleming

All three were charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and were interviewed by the FBI.

Anyone who has more information about the robbery is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip online or by calling 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.