Person found dead in Spencer, police say

Rowan County deputies said they are assisting Spencer police officers search for the suspect in a homicide Thursday morning.

SPENCER, N.C. — Spencer police are investigating after a person was found dead in a home Thursday morning.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Spencer officers in the search for a suspect after the victim was found dead at a home on North Salisbury Avenue, near the Spencer Mini Mart.

Spencer police haven't released any further information at this time. No suspect information has been released and detectives haven't identified the victim. No arrests have been announced in connection with this case.

