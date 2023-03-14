Thieves steal 6 sports cars from Hickory dealership, $100K Dodge recovered

A police report says the suspects got away with six high-priced sports cars, including multiple Dodge Challenger Hellcats worth nearly $100,000 each.

HICKORY, N.C. — Six cars were stolen from a Hickory car dealership, marking the latest incident where thieves targeted high-priced sports cars in the Charlotte area.

According to a police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte, the thieves stole six vehicles from Mountain Mitsubishi late Sunday or early Monday, including multiple Dodge Challenger Hellcats valued at nearly $100,000. One of the vehicles, an orange Dodge Hellcat, was recovered by police.

Surveillance video of the theft was shared with WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday.

The other vehicles, including two more Challenger Hellcats and a Chevrolet Corvette, are still unaccounted for. In total, the vehicles stolen are valued at nearly $500,000, according to the police report. The damaged car recovered by police was valued at $99,990.

The incident comes less than a week after thieves targeted Adams Auto Group in east Charlotte. During that incident, which was caught on surveillance video, thieves got away with three BMWs and a Maserati, including a BMW M760I worth an estimated $109,000.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still investigating a similar heist at City Chevrolet, where four vehicles were stolen when a group of suspects smashed the front windows of the dealership's showroom.

