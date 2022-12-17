Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl arrested for failing to report disappearance, police say

Cornelius police arrested Christopher Palmiter and Diana Cojocari for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Both the mother and the stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Cornelius were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance, the Cornelius Police Department announced.

Cojocari's parents initially reported her missing to the Bailey Middle School School Resource Officer where she attends school, police said. She was last seen at home on Nov. 23 and has not been seen since.

On Saturday, Cornelius police arrested Madalina's mother, Diana Cojocari, for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Christopher Palmiter, the stepdad of Cojocari, was also arrested according to police.

Posted by Cornelius Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022

On Friday, the FBI announced it was also investigating and has asked for information regarding the 11-year-old's disappearance.

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

