Store owner shot during armed robbery, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office reports

An off-duty officer opened fire at a group of suspects accused of shooting a pawn shop owner during an armed robbery in Cabarrus County Thursday, police said.

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — Multiple people are in custody after a pawn shop owner was shot during an attempted armed robbery in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning, Cabarrus County deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, an off-duty officer called to alert them of an armed robbery at the Mount Pleasant Sporting Goods and Pawn Store around 10:15 a.m.

Deputies said at least two suspects entered the store and one of the individuals shot the owner while trying to rob him. When the suspects were leaving, deputies said the off-duty officers saw them and used his personal weapon to return fire. The suspects ran and left the scene but were quickly taken into custody.

The store owner, who was shot during the robbery, was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was contacted to conduct an investigation into the officer’s actions and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the investigation involving the robbery and shooting of the store owner.

