Student reports being inappropriately touched at Statesville school, police say

An investigation has been started.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department has launched an investigation after a middle school student reported being touched inappropriately during a school picture day.

Police said the incident was reported on Wednesday, March 29. A student at American Renaissance Middle School reported they were inappropriately touched while their pictures were being taken.

The investigation is ongoing. As of publication, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may be able to offer further information should call the police at either 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516. All callers can remain anonymous.

