HUDSON, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire on police officers in Caldwell Count overnight Thursday.

Officers with the Hudson Police Department were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Optimist Ave and Main Street when the suspect opened fire.

A spokesperson for the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said the suspect has been identified but did not publicly provide the name or description of the suspect.

Deputies are assisting in the search for the suspect in the Hudson area of Caldwell County.

No one was injured in the shooting.

It was not immediately known what lead up to the traffic stop.

Area roads remain closed as the active investigation continues. Officials are expected to release more information later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 758-8300, or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 759-1526.

