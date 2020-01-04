CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hattie’s Tap & Tavern, like many other bars across the state, was recently forced to close their doors, but that didn’t stop a suspected thief from breaking in and stealing.

The bar owner, Jaclyn DeLoach says the break-in happened just hours after they had closed the bar following the statewide order. When she went back to review the security video she says that’s when she caught the suspect jumping the fence and taking off with stolen goods.

“He took glassware and barware, lightbulbs, all of our toilet paper and paper towels,” DeLoach says.

She adds thefts like this can be a financial hit for small businesses especially now more than ever with businesses closing due to the threat of the coronavirus.

In response, she decided to take her bar business on a different route.

“We set up a whole entire website so we can sell things like t-shirts and koozies so we can be able to take care of staff and stay afloat during all of this.”

Those interested can find the merchandise at Hattie’s Tap & Tavern gear shop here.

So far police haven’t made any arrests in this business burglary. If you recognize the suspect or the car involved give police a call.

