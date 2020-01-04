MATTHEWS, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Matthews. The incident happened
March 18, a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot while driving In Matthews. The next day, police announced he had died.
Matthews Police learned the incident happened after a roadway dispute on Highway 74 between the suspect and the victim, Brett Thomas Butler.
After Matthews Police Department investigators determined the identity of the suspect, a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, he was taken into custody April 1 in Stallings, NC.
He's facing a Juvenile Secure Custody Order for a murder charge.
