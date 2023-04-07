Teen dead after attempted armed robbery in Concord; suspect arrested, police say

The suspect was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property, police said.

CONCORD, N.C. — A teen is dead following an attempted armed robbery at a home in Concord late Thursday night, police said.

The Concord Police Department responded to a shooting call along Cabarrus Avenue West, not far from Powder Street Southwest, just after 9:45 p.m.

Officers found Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton, 17, of Salisbury with gunshot wounds near the back of the house and began attempting life-saving aid until EMS arrived.

Charlton died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Nicholas Asbury, 24, who lives in the home, told police he was confronted by two men with guns and that he fired his handgun several times, striking both individuals.

Kareem Mayo, 22, of Salisbury was with Charlton during the incident and was shot in the hand, police said. Mayo was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or to remain anonymous, call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.