Neighbor charged with murder after woman found dead with gunshot wound in Gaston County, police say

STANLEY, N.C. — Gaston County Police have charged a man for murder after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Stanley-Lucia Road for a call about a shooting on Thursday. Officers found a woman dead at the location. Investigators identified the victim as Kathy Smith, 58

The release says officers were able to detain Daniel James Moxley, 48, at the scene. Moxley and Smith were neighbors, according to authorities.

Moxley is being charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Gaston County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 866-3320 or the Crimestoppers line at (704) 861-8000.

