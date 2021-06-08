Thomas Davis offers reward to catch burglars caught on camera breaking into home

This is not the first time a car has been stolen from Davis. A custom convertible was taken from in front of his home back in 2009.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Former Panthers great, Thomas Davis is offering a cash reward to catch burglars who he says broke into his home and garage and damaged his things.

"If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren," Davis wrote. "I'm offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are! More videos to come later."

Someone broke into our cars and garage last night. Stole this McLaren and then wrecked it! Hit it with their suv. If you see green paint on someone’s suv or any of these dudes CASH REWARD to ya! pic.twitter.com/gtvGyvQ7hn — Kelly Davis (@mrsdavis58) June 8, 2021

