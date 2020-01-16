CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have charged two 17-year-old males with carjacking and armed robbery after stealing a car and other property in Ashford Place Community.

According to police, on January 15 around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of a carjacking during the course of an armed robbery in the 700 block of Pineville Point Avenue.

Officers arrived to the location and the victim told police the two teens approached the car, one which had a pistol and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the property and also stole the victim's Honda Pilot, police said.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. officers received a license plate reader hit to locate the car. Police said the suspects fled the car on foot which resulted in a foot chase in the arrest of the first suspect. A second suspect was located by concerted efforts between CMPD’s Canine Unit, Aviation Unit, and patrol unit.

Both suspects were 17-year-old males and were charged as juveniles due to “Raise the Age” legislation placed into effect in late, 2019.

One juvenile was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. The second juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.

